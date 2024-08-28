RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Give us our own minister - Plateau group appeals to Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said Plateau plays a crucial role in the political landscape of the nation, particularly toward the success of the current administration.

Nanven Mamdam, the Executive Director of the organisation, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the resignation of Senator Simon Lalong as Minister of Labour and Productivity to join the Senate, the state’s ministerial slot has not been filled.

The Court of Appeal had in December 2023 declared Lalong the winner of the senate seat for Plateau South Senatorial District.

Mamdam described the absence of Plateau’s representative in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as unfair, adding that the constitution provides for each state to be represented in the FEC.

”Section 147 sub-section 3 explicitly provides that each state of the federation shall have a representation in FEC as a federal minister.

”Since Sen. Simon Lalong resigned as minister to join the Nigerian senate, eight months later the vacancy created by his resignation still exists.

”Plateau plays a crucial role in the political landscape of this nation, particularly toward the success of the current administration.

”Therefore, we are making this call to the President to as a matter of urgency appoint a Plateau man into his cabinet,’’ he said.

