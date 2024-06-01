Nigeria to host largest tech expo, GITEX in 2025

Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, announced in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Umar said that the Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, and Ms Trixie LohMirmand, the Executive Vice President in Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in Marrakesh, Morocco, during GITEX Africa.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Inuwa said it was a way of boosting the country’s tech ecosystem and introducing the experience of the best tech conference to Nigeria.

“This strategic initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to reform the economy to deliver sustained growth.

“President Tinubu is big and loud on trade and economic diversification, and you cannot trade in isolation and he has mandated us to facilitate parts of this diversification.

“The President’s directive is clear, we must build bridges with the rest of the world and leverage these connections to boost our economic growth.

“Through initiatives like GITEX Nigeria, we are creating platforms for our tech ecosystem to shine, demonstrating that Nigeria is not only open for business but is also a hub of innovation and creativity,” he said.

The NITDA boss noted that in today’s interconnected world, no country could thrive in isolation, adding that economic prosperity was increasingly tied to the ability to engage with global markets and integrate such into the international trade ecosystem.

Also, LohMirmand expressed her excitement about the partnership, citing the impressive track record of Nigerian teams at GITEX pitch competitions.

She said Nigeria had positioned itself as the fastest-growing country for developers in Africa, with vast potential for untapped talent.

“By bringing GITEX to Nigeria, we aim to explore the country’s potential in sectors like Artificial Intelligence, digital health and Fintech.

“The initiative aims not to only showcase local advancements but also integrate the Nigerian tech scene with the wider GITEX network, providing Nigerian startups with a platform to connect with new markets,” she said.

While a date for GITEX Nigeria had not been announced yet, the agreement marked a significant step towards positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global tech scene.

