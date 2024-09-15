ADVERTISEMENT
Get ready, flood is coming - NEMA warns residents of Rivers State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Razak further said NEMA had already started stockpiling essential items to support local authorities if the need arises.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Adebiyi Razak, issued the warning during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Razak stated that NEMA had already begun preparing residents to mitigate the impact of the flood as the intensity of rainfall increases in the South-South, particularly in Rivers.

“In the next four weeks, the intensity of the rain will be high in Rivers, and we have already sensitised people in areas prone to flash floods.

“We have visited Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Andoni, Ndoni, Obio/Akpor, Oyigbo, and Tai Local Government Areas, as well as coastal areas that are likely to be impacted.

“Tai has experienced flash floods, and two Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps have been identified in the area,” he said.

Razak said a significant water rise in the region was imminent, particularly as heavy rains in the North were draining into the South-South.

“We have advised the Local Government Councils to prepare schools and other facilities where IDPs can be accommodated and to stockpile essential items for use during the floods.

“Residents should also begin preparing to move to higher ground or seek refuge in upper, safer areas such as schools, churches, and mosques within their communities.

“They should also consider evacuating entirely to areas that won’t be affected by the floods,” he advised.

The state coordinator said the agency was working closely with the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency and LG councils to mitigate the impact of the impending floods.

News Agency Of Nigeria

