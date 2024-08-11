ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

German govt seeks economic cooperation with Enugu State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Appreciating the German Government for choosing Enugu as one of its economic partners, Mbah said his administration was very willing to partner with Germany.

Weert Borner, the German Consul General to Nigeria and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah
Weert Borner, the German Consul General to Nigeria and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah

Recommended articles

Weert Borner, the German Consul General to Nigeria, made this submission when he led a delegation of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on a working visit to Governor Peter Mbah at Government House, Enugu.

Borner said that Germany chose Enugu as one of the three business and investment destinations in the entire southern Nigeria because of improved ease of doing business under Mbah’s administration.

He said that the visit was in continuation of discussions that started in Lagos in 2023 on increasing German cooperation with the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I am very happy to be here in Enugu city to increase and deepen our conversation on this cooperation.

“I am also very happy that the delegation with me comprised representatives of the Deutsche Handels Kompetenz (DHK) which is our chamber in Lagos for industry and commerce; GIZ, our international cooperation agency and Siemens Energy.

“The German Government decided to concentrate more on specific states within Nigeria; and those states from the south are Ogun, Abia, and Enugu,” he said.

Appreciating the German Government for choosing Enugu as one of its economic partners, Mbah said his administration was very willing to partner with Germany.

Mbah emphasised that the 30 billion dollars GDP target his administration set for itself would be realisable through private sector investments and international cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Nigeria’s much-needed economic growth could only come from the states, not the centre.

“I want to put on record our deep appreciation to you for selecting Enugu as one of the three southern states you want to partner with.

“We are really excited about this essentially because though we are subnational; our ambition and the goals we have set for ourselves are national in scale.’’

The governor assured the German Government and businesses of massive opportunities in the areas of agriculture, energy, trade and investment.

“We see agriculture as one of the major sectors that we can use to rapidly grow our economy; for us, agriculture is beyond food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also putting together the Special Agro Processing Zones to meet up with our consumption and begin to package for local market and export.

“The ultimate goal is to be able to develop these produce into products; standardise them and have them exported,” he said.

Mbah said the government was in the advanced stages of getting the international wing of Akanu Ibiam International Airport completed and operationalised as well as building a cargo terminal to facilitate exports.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 if..., Doguwa declares

I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 if..., Doguwa declares

Your past is influencing your opinion, House of Reps replies Obasanjo

Your past is influencing your opinion, House of Reps replies Obasanjo

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue

FG establishes feedback mechanism with Nigerians after nationwide protest

FG establishes feedback mechanism with Nigerians after nationwide protest

German govt seeks economic cooperation with Enugu State

German govt seeks economic cooperation with Enugu State

This is a satanic claim - Senate replies Obasanjo over salary fixing comment

This is a satanic claim - Senate replies Obasanjo over salary fixing comment

Kogi poll: Supreme Court, INEC under fire amid over-voting controversy

Kogi poll: Supreme Court, INEC under fire amid over-voting controversy

Bloody weekend in Sokoto as bandits kill soldiers, burn patrol vans

Bloody weekend in Sokoto as bandits kill soldiers, burn patrol vans

NDLEA smashes cocaine syndicates, intercepts multi-million naira illicit drugs

NDLEA smashes cocaine syndicates, intercepts multi-million naira illicit drugs

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protesters leaders end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's address [Channels TV]

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

Police on ground to maintain peace and security during nationwide protest [Channels TV]

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Address hunger, hardship - Abia residents unimpressed with Tinubu's speech