Ganduje sold public schools, converted some to private shops - Gov Yusuf

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said he is determined to restore the educational landscape.

Governor Abba Yusuf and former Kano governor Ganduje [Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Facebook]
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yusuf spoke in Kano while declaring a State of Emergency in Education in Kano. He alleged that the past administration sold some public schools and converted others to private shops.

With the support of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), Gov. Yusuf has vowed to take bold and practical measures to revamp the education sector, recognising that the quality of education shapes a society’s progress.

He also expressed concern over the escalating problem of out-of-school children, with nearly a million youngsters currently denied access to educational opportunities.

Gov. Yusuf said he is determined to restore the educational landscape, once a beacon of hope and a model to emulate, now overshadowed by neglect and decline.

"My administration is committed to making education a top priority and a lasting legacy for future generations.

“Over 4.7 million pupils are forced to sit on bare floors to learn, while 400 schools have only one teacher for all classes and subjects,” he said.

The governor said basic teaching tools were lacking, resources were inadequate, and teachers and students struggled with outdated equipment.

“Teachers struggle with outdated and insufficient basic learning equipment, while clean water and sanitation are lacking in many schools,” he added.

Ganduje sold public schools, converted some to private shops - Gov Yusuf

