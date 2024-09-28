ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje gifts families of police officers who died while returning from Edo ₦10m

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje said he decided to personally go to Bichi because of the enormity of the situation, and because the officers died in active service.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ganduje spoke at the Bichi Central Mosque while offering prayers for the deceased police officers.

Ganduje described the incident as a sad moment for the Police Force, himself, and the nation in general.

Ganduje donated ₦2 million to each of the five deceased officers’ families and ₦1 million to ten injured officers.

Ganduje notes that the accident was a sad moment not only for the Police Force but for the entire nation in general.

“I decided to personally come down to Bichi because of the enormity of the situation, and because the officers died in active service.

Rep. Kabir Abubakar, House Committee Chairman on Appropriation, also condoled the families of the deceased officers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

