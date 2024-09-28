Ganduje gifts families of police officers who died while returning from Edo ₦10m

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ganduje spoke at the Bichi Central Mosque while offering prayers for the deceased police officers.

Ganduje described the incident as a sad moment for the Police Force, himself, and the nation in general.

Ganduje donated ₦2 million to each of the five deceased officers’ families and ₦1 million to ten injured officers.

“I decided to personally come down to Bichi because of the enormity of the situation, and because the officers died in active service.