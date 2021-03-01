The caution followed the recent trooping of more cattle breeders into the state from neighbouring states and beyond.

Hajia Aisha Aliyu-Baruten, the Special Assistant to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Herdsmen and Community Outreach gave the advice in llorin on Sunday while addressing a meeting of members of the association in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was at the instance of the governor, was to ensure that peace reign among the cattle breeders and the people of the state.

According to her, the large number of cattle breeders entering the state from various parts of the country calls for caution and orderliness so that the state will continue to enjoy its peaceful and harmonious relationship among all residents.

“This meeting is organised because of the influx of our people from various parts of the country and beyond who are running for safety due to crisis between farmers and Fulani’s in their former abodes”.

“l call on all Fulanis presently residing in the state to demonstrate peaceful and harmonious relationship with everybody to sustain the peace and harmony the state is known for,” Aliyu-Baruten said.

The governor’s aide called on all leaders of cattle breeders in all parts of the state to embrace modern livestock rearing to prevent further clashes between cattle breeders and farmers.

She expressed her gratitude to AbdulRazaq for investing heavily on the sustenance of peace and security in the state.

Aliyu-Baruten advised all cattle breeders residing in the state to shun promoters of violence or criminal activities and urged law enforcement agents to deal with anybody caught committing crime.

The representative of the state governor at the meeting and former senator representing Kwara South senatorial district, Sen. Suleiman Ajadi, attributed all negative acts being perpetrated by cattle breeders to external influence.

He called on the cattle breeders in the state to rediscover themselves and fish out bad elements amongst them for peace and harmony continue to reign in the state.

The representative of the state Commissioner of Police, SP Aregbe Toyin, also urged the herdsmen and other residents to continue to be law abiding.

He assured the people of the state of maximum protection of their lives and property, warning that the command will deal with anybody or group of people causing breach of peace.

The meeting was attended by all leaders of cattle breeders from all the 16 local government areas of the state and neighbouring Osun state.