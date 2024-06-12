FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws

Mohammed made the call during the induction of the CJN as Honourary Special Marshal on Tuesday in Abuja. Mohammed said that there was need for harsh penalties that would deter road users from violating established regulations.

This, he said was because the Corps was propelled by a great deal of passion and commitment to the safety of lives and properties on Nigerian roads.

The FRSC boss appreciated the CJN for piloting the affairs of the Judiciary in a manner that upholds the standards of the rule of law. He said that honorary special Marshals were given to citizens of impeccable character who have distinguished themselves in service to the nation.

“I am exited you joined the league of distinguished Nigerians who volunteered to join the services of entrenching safety on Nigerian roads as Honorary Special Marshal.

“We need you to strengthen existing laws with stiffer punishment that will deter road users from violating established regulations,’’ he said.

The Corps Marshal said that there was no doubt that the capacity, competence and administrative prowess of the CJN would in no little degree enhance and solidify the existing relationship between the Corps and judiciary.

Speaking after the investiture, Ariwoola said that the recognition was not a personal honour but a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all road users across the country.

“I am reminded of the profound responsibility that comes with this title.

“The Special Marshal arm of the FRSC plays a pivotal role in the society.

"Our mandate is multifaceted and crucial to road safety fabric,’’ he added.

In her welcome remark during the investiture, the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen congratulated the Chief Justice for accepting the huge responsibility. She expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to the eradication of road traffic crashes in Nigeria.