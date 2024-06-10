ADVERTISEMENT
Only the living can celebrate - FRSC urges motorists to avoid speeding during Sallah

News Agency Of Nigeria

Motorists should check their vehicle tyres and ensure that their wipers are effective.

FRSC urges motorists to avoid speeding during Sallah celebration [Danne Institute for Research]
Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, advised in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota. NAN reports that the Muslim faithful will celebrate Sallah across the country on June 16.

Uga implored motorists in the state to be more safely cautious during the period as the volume of traffic would automatically increase.

“The FRSC urges motorists in the state to celebrate safely, we should remember that only the living can celebrate.

“Motorists should check their vehicle tyres, they should also ensure that their wipers are effective, remember that this is rainy season,” he said.

The sector commander further enjoined motorists to strictly obey traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

“Do not drive when drunk, avoid wrongful overtaking to reduce mishaps during the period and beyond.

“Many lives will be saved if motorists can adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations,” he stated.

