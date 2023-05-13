The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC rejects advice to use Sharia Law to punish traffic offenders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu had recalled the Bauchi State Sector Commander to the National Headquarters, Abuja for necessary administrative action.

Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Bisi Kazeem [Daily Post]
Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Bisi Kazeem [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The opinion was credited to the FRSC Sector Commander in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi.

He was quoted as saying that the introduction of Sharia Law would curtail bad behaviour by motorists as most crashes were due to their negative attitudes.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem stated in Abuja on Saturday, however, that the opinion was baseless, unfounded and did not reflect the position of the FRSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public is humbly called upon to disregard the entire content of the opinion as published.

“This is because it is baseless, unfounded and does not apply in FRSC’s operations and service to the Nigerian people,’’ he stated.

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu had recalled the Bauchi State Sector Commander to the National Headquarters, Abuja for necessary administrative action.

He stated also that by the statement, the sector commander had breached FRSC’s regulations and its Standard Operating Procedures.

“Without any reservation, it is important to inform the general public that the FRSC is a government agency with statutory responsibilities for road safety administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also sensitive to the country’s multi-religious as well as heterogeneous ethnic composition.

“It is important to state that the Corps is neither a religious nor sectional organisation, but a Federal Government agency established with a mandate guided by the provisions of an establishment Act.

“The FRSC is not guided by Sharia, Mosaic or customary law that contradicts the provisions of its establishment Act, or the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ Kazeem stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe

Emi lokan - Wase refuses to give up Speakership bid despite APC snub

Emi lokan - Wase refuses to give up Speakership bid despite APC snub

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree

Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree

FRSC rejects advice to use Sharia Law to punish traffic offenders

FRSC rejects advice to use Sharia Law to punish traffic offenders

Shettima vows to meet aggrieved APC aspirants to resolve speakership tussle

Shettima vows to meet aggrieved APC aspirants to resolve speakership tussle

Aregbesola urges states to build custodial centres

Aregbesola urges states to build custodial centres

G-7 will determine next House of Reps Speaker, Betara warns APC

G-7 will determine next House of Reps Speaker, Betara warns APC

Yari wants religious, tribal sentiments jettisoned for 10th Senate President

Yari wants religious, tribal sentiments jettisoned for 10th Senate President

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

Oodua Youths threaten to shut down MultiChoice offices from Monday over tariff hike