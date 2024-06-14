FRSC deploys breathalysers to detect drunk driving at motor parks, highways

Mohammed, while addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said the deployment was in collaboration with the Beer Sectorial Group (BSG). He said that the essence of the deployment was to check and stop drivers who controlled the wheel under the influence and also to minimise tendencies of fatalities on the roads.

According to the corps marshal, I believe that most of the drivers who indulge in substances before mounting on the wheel always end up in fatal crashes.

“Another key road traffic infraction we have stepped up against is driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

“This is a deadly road use behaviour that has led to unprecedented crashes and fatalities on the highways.

“In addition to the aforementioned interventions, the corps has also gone into aggressive sensitisation campaigns for all road users.

“This time around, we are taking it down to their doorsteps. We have commenced the education of these drivers at their loading bays, transit camps as well as trailer parks.

“The essence of the exercise is to ensure that the advocacy appeals to the conscience of these drivers against unnecessary contravention of traffic rules," he said.

Mohammed called on motorists, especially commuters, that the corps could not achieve a crash-free celebration unless they played their part.

According to him, this will be by checking the excess of these drivers any time they transit from one destination to another.

“When drivers drive recklessly, it is your right as commuters to speak up and report such drivers to FRSC operatives or any other security outposts on the highways.

“Expectedly, with the massive deployment of these breathalysers, and the envisaged public support, the corps is confident that the celebration would be a huge success,” he added.