FRSC beats ICPC, NPA to emerge best FG agency in technology deployment

This prestigious award was presented in Abuja on Friday at the 2023/2024 Federal Government Scorecard for Ranking the Websites of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) awards ceremony.

The initiative which was conceived and organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) is aimed at creating an open, accessible, and transparent government in the country.

The Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDB) secured second place, while the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and ICPC jointly took third place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this scorecard is a peer review mechanism aimed at enhancing government digital platforms through clear evaluation criteria and regular assessments of MDA websites.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Malam Shehu Mohammed, addressing newsmen on the sideline of the ceremony said the commission’s technology-driven approach had led to significant improvements, jumping from fourth to first place in the rankings.

He emphasised the agency’s commitment to investing in technology infrastructure, personnel training, and body cameras for patrolmen to ensure effective services and reduce road traffic crashes.

“We will enhance our operations and invest in technology infrastructure and personnel training.

“This enables our personnel to utilise technology, provide excellent services, and educate road users, thereby reducing road traffic crashes and creating a safe environment for all road users.

“You can now see that our roadside personnel are equipped with body cameras for enforcement, which are linked to our real-time monitoring dashboard for objective supervision.

“We will continue investing in body cameras for all patrolmen nationwide to ensure effective service delivery and monitoring.”

Mohammed encouraged Nigerians to download the FRSC mobile app to report incidents or officer misconduct.

The Director-General of BPRS, Dasuki Arabi, noted that the initiative, inaugurated in 2017, aimed to boost citizen engagement and service delivery through upgraded government websites.

“These developments have led to a 75 per cent improvement in MDA website quality, enabling citizens to access services digitally, such as registering companies, paying taxes, and obtaining clearance certificates online."

Mohammed Ibrahim, Acting Director of Finance and Corporate Services at Galaxy Backbone, commended the ranking process as credible.

He applauded the initiative, emphasising that increased information availability enhanced service delivery.

“The process is highly transparent, with clear scoring criteria accessible to all. There’s no room for manipulation, and we partner closely with participants.

“By making more information available, citizens can access services easily and conveniently.