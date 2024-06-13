ADVERTISEMENT
Foreign Affairs Perm Sec Lamuwa accused of sexually harassing ministry staff

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lamuwa was queried in accordance with the Civil Service rules and regulations.

Ibrahim Lamuwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs [Factual Times]
Ibrahim Lamuwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs [Factual Times]

Lamuwa, who served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Senegal with concurrent accreditation to Mauritania before he was appointed Permanent Secretary, is accused of sexually harassing Simisola Ajayi, who works in the ministry.

Muhammed Ahmed, Deputy-Director of Communication in the OHCSF, confirmed Lamuwa’s query on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Lamuwa was queried in accordance with the Civil Service rules and regulations,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the query is to give the accused a fair hearing.

“His response will set the path for further necessary action.” He also hinted that there would be “unhindered investigation into the alleged case of sexual harassment”.

“We are following the procedure in the Civil Service. The case shall be fully investigated,” he said.

NAN reports that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar had, based on a petition by Ajayi, through her Legal Counsel, Femi Falana, officially asked Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, to wade in on the matter.

His letter asking her to step in on the matter went viral on Tuesday. Tuggar stated in the letter: “Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, it has become necessary to draw your attention to it, while requesting the OHCSF to handle the matter”.

The deadline for Lamuwa’s response could not be confirmed, but an unconfirmed source said that he had been asked to step aside to avoid interference that could taint the investigation into the matter.

Foreign Affairs Perm Sec Lamuwa accused of sexually harassing ministry staff

