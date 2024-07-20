Shettima in Yobe to launch agriculture empowerment programme to food security

Shettima, accompanied by Governor Umara Zulum of Borno, landed at the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu and was received by the Governors of Yobe, Imo, and Bauchi State.

Others were the former President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Yobe Deputy Governor Alhaji Idi Gubana and Speaker of the Yobe House of Assembly, Buba Chiroma-Mashio and royal fathers, among others.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, the State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information, and Culture, described the programme as “very massive.”

Bego said it would benefit thousands of farmers across the 17 local government areas and 178 electoral wards in the state.

He also explained that the objectives of the programme include improving agricultural activities through the distribution and deployment of modern agricultural equipment.