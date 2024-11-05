FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum

This is contained in a statement by Miss Esther Bature, Head of Public Relations/Protocol of the centre and made available to newsmen in Keffi, Nasarawa state on Tuesday.

Bature said some of the corpses have exceeded the six months permitted by law to remain in the morgue, hence the decision of the management to issue the deadline.

“They now constitute a potential health hazard to the hospital and its immediate environs.

“We, therefore, call on members of the public who have missing relatives to visit the hospital’s morgue for possible identification and collection of such corpses,” she said.