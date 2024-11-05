ADVERTISEMENT
FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the corpses have exceeded the six months permitted by law to remain in the morgue, hence the decision of the management to issue the deadline.

This is contained in a statement by Miss Esther Bature, Head of Public Relations/Protocol of the centre and made available to newsmen in Keffi, Nasarawa state on Tuesday.

Bature said some of the corpses have exceeded the six months permitted by law to remain in the morgue, hence the decision of the management to issue the deadline.

“They now constitute a potential health hazard to the hospital and its immediate environs.

“We, therefore, call on members of the public who have missing relatives to visit the hospital’s morgue for possible identification and collection of such corpses,” she said.

She said that at the expiration of the two-week deadline, effective from Tuesday, November 5, the medical centre would be left with no option but to evacuate and dispose of the bodies.

