First lady, VP’s wife donate ₦250m to 5,000 female traders affected by Borno flood

News Agency Of Nigeria

The First lady stated that the cash donation was jointly made possible by her humble self and Mrs Shettima.

First lady, Sen Oluremi Tinubu and wife of Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima
Mrs Tinubu announced on Thursday during their sympathy visit to the state, accompanied by the wives of Delta, Niger and Yobe State governors in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Maiduguri was seriously hit by a devastating flood following an overflow of water from the Alau dam last September which severely affected many businesses.

The first lady also distributed food items in addition to the cash donation as part of efforts to cushion the effects of economic hardship in the state. According to her, the cash donation is jointly brought in by her humble self and Mrs Shettima, adding that, this particular one is specifically brought to support the affected women in flood disasters to enable them start-up small trading.

She said that they earlier donated ₦500 million to the state government through the Renewed Hope Programme, which was meant to go round to all the affected citizens in various communities.

Earlier, Gov. Babagana Zulum thanked Mrs Tinubu for the gesture and expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Borno. Zulum said that the first lady also brought ₦250 million cash for distribution to 5,000 women in addition to the ₦500 million donation sent earlier, adding that they have received tremendous support from the federal government after the flood disaster.

The Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Pate, who also led a team of the Federation of Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industrial Association in collaboration with the Academy of Pharmacists in Nigeria, also donated a substantial amount of life-saving medicines and some antibiotics in support of the flood disaster victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

