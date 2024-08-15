First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

The first lady disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi, during the symbolic presentation of food items to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), persons with disabilities and vulnerable people in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was done under the “Food Outreach Scheme,” a Social Investment Programme of the RHI of the first lady.

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Nana Shettima, Mrs Tinubu explained that 1000 women from each of the 36 states and the FCT would get an ₦50,000 recapitalisation grant from the RHI economic empowerment programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pleased to inform you that the governing council of the RHI has graciously approved a business recapitalisation grant of ₦50,000 for 1000 women petty traders in each State and the FCT to support their businesses as part of our women empowerment programme.

“This programme would be launched on August 22, simultaneously across the country,” she said.

She noted that under the RHI, a truckload of assorted food items was donated for onward distribution to the targeted groups in the State.

According to her, the programme is designed to provide support to the underprivileged in line with the resolve of President Bola Tinubu to leave no one behind in ensuring food security and sufficiency in the country.

She urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his address, Governor Hyacient Alia commended the first lady for her overwhelming support to Benue women, persons with disabilities and vulnerable people.

Represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, Alia promised to compliment her effort by augmenting the distribution to the most vulnerable persons in the State.

He said Benue has benefited so much from the RHI of the first lady, adding that the State was immensely grateful.

In her welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs Scholastica Sor said the State has received several supports from the RHI so far.

She said more support was on the way as over 200 women were selected to benefit from the project’s agriculture programme.

ADVERTISEMENT