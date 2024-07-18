RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First Lady says diagnosis is bedrock of quality health care for Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The First Lady added that collaborations across sectors and borders are necessary to drive innovation, share knowledge, and improve patient outcomes.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Mrs Tinubu said this in Lagos on Thursday at the commissioning of the Diamond Centre of Dr Kessington Adebutu and his daughter, the Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Dr Abiola Olorode in Lekki, Lagos.

She said: “I am here to honour a great man. As we gather in this multi-specialist centre, we are ushering in a new era of advanced medical care and innovation in Nigeria.

“I must say that proper diagnosis is the bedrock of quality health care delivery.

“Therefore, this facility will further strengthen Nigeria’s effort in repositioning the health sector and aid quality healthcare delivery for Nigerians, and this truly gladdens my heart.

Mrs Tinubu further described the event as a critical one that would advance imaging services to play a pivotal role in timely diagnosis.

As I was informed, the vision and mission of Diamed Centre, and its positioning to offer comprehensive, evidence-based medical services across various specialities resonates deeply with the healthcare agenda of President Bola Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Action Plan For A Better Nigeria.

“The administration has implemented reforms and is investing significantly in the health sector to deliver better health outcomes for Nigerians.

“This is in line with the reforms and policy agenda defined by the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“I have also been informed that this centre occupies a strategic position in the four-point agenda of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

“These are improving governance and leadership; improving population health outcomes; medical industrialisation/unlocking value chains; and health security (enhancing emergency preparedness),” she said.

Adebutu, in his goodwill message, expressed gladness after the edifice, while acknowledging the efforts that Dr Olorode put in place until their dreams became a reality. He said that the centre would help Nigerians to have a quality diagnosis for healthcare instead of travelling abroad.

“It is a great privilege to be part of this ceremony, this will be medical tourism and strengthen the value of our currency,” he added.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, who represented the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the centre was a milestone achievement for the nation.

He said that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to attract foreign investors and bring back the professionals who had fled the country. Alausa added that the government was also putting policies in place to end quackery in the health sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

