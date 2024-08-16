Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba

Opiegbe who made the expression in a statement in Aba on Friday, said the current power outage in the city was caused by gas shortage and acts of vandalism.

He further said that the recent damage on a Transmission Company of Nigeria facility added to prolong the outage.

The managing director said that the company was aware of the pain and frustration the recent power situation had caused customers.

“We sincerely apologise for any hardship that the outage may have caused our customers, our team is working diligently to resolve the challenges,” he said.

Opiegbe said that the company had remained steadfast and committed since it came on stream in Feb.

“We have been providing reliable power supply to our areas of coverage, but we encountered some challenges primarily due to persistent gas shortage, vandalism and damaged transmission lines.

“We are actively working to address the issues by securing a stable gas supply source to avoid interruption in power generation.

“We are also strengthening our infrastructure, and investing in enhanced security measures to protect our facilities from vandalism,” he said.

