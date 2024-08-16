ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The managing director said that the company was aware of the pain and frustration the recent power situation had caused customers.

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba [MarketForces Africa]
Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba [MarketForces Africa]

Recommended articles

Opiegbe who made the expression in a statement in Aba on Friday, said the current power outage in the city was caused by gas shortage and acts of vandalism.

He further said that the recent damage on a Transmission Company of Nigeria facility added to prolong the outage.

The managing director said that the company was aware of the pain and frustration the recent power situation had caused customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sincerely apologise for any hardship that the outage may have caused our customers, our team is working diligently to resolve the challenges,” he said.

Opiegbe said that the company had remained steadfast and committed since it came on stream in Feb.

“We have been providing reliable power supply to our areas of coverage, but we encountered some challenges primarily due to persistent gas shortage, vandalism and damaged transmission lines.

“We are actively working to address the issues by securing a stable gas supply source to avoid interruption in power generation.

“We are also strengthening our infrastructure, and investing in enhanced security measures to protect our facilities from vandalism,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the Abapower Electric Company is a pioneer private sector licensee of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My critics doubt my capacity to drive infrastructure devt in Osun – Adeleke

My critics doubt my capacity to drive infrastructure devt in Osun – Adeleke

International labour group condemns Police invasion of NLC headquarters

International labour group condemns Police invasion of NLC headquarters

Tinubu made history in Nigeria's health sector in one year – Minister

Tinubu made history in Nigeria's health sector in one year – Minister

NMDPRA seals 4 filling stations, 2 gas stations in Akwa Ibom over licensing issues

NMDPRA seals 4 filling stations, 2 gas stations in Akwa Ibom over licensing issues

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba

CSOs to request visa restrictions against errant politicians in Edo election

CSOs to request visa restrictions against errant politicians in Edo election

Obasanjo finally breaks silence on claim of his Igbo paternity

Obasanjo finally breaks silence on claim of his Igbo paternity

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

FG begins construction of 10 first-class oncology, diagnostic centres

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Unregistered herbal drugs [ClimaxNewsHub]

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Tinubu renews call for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso’s return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria