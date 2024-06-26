Dangote refinery hit by partial fire outbreak

Nearby witnesses reported seeing large plumes of smoke and hearing loud noises coming from the refinery however, the cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Video footage circulating on social media shows thick black smoke rising from the affected part of the Dangote Refinery complex.

Dangote group in a press statement said it has contained what it described as a “minor fire incident” in its effluent plant in Lagos.

What Dangote group said:

“Dangote Refinery contains minor fire at its effluent treatment plant

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday, 26th June

There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” the statement read.

Dangote refinery

The refinery, which finally began production in January after facing years of delay, outshines Europe's largest refinery, the Pernis Refinery, with its installed capacity of 404,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The $20.5 billion Dangote refinery, owned by Africa's richest man, has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.