Dangote refinery hit by partial fire outbreak

Adekunle Agbetiloye

A fire broke out at a section of the Lagos-based Dangote Refinery on Wednesday afternoon, causing alarm in its environs

  • Fire breaks out at Dangote Refinery in Lagos
  • Dangote Group contains the 'minor fire incident' at its effluent treatment plant
  • The refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, started production in January

Nearby witnesses reported seeing large plumes of smoke and hearing loud noises coming from the refinery however, the cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Video footage circulating on social media shows thick black smoke rising from the affected part of the Dangote Refinery complex.

Dangote group in a press statement said it has contained what it described as a “minor fire incident” in its effluent plant in Lagos.

“Dangote Refinery contains minor fire at its effluent treatment plant

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday, 26th June

There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” the statement read.

The refinery, which finally began production in January after facing years of delay, outshines Europe's largest refinery, the Pernis Refinery, with its installed capacity of 404,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The $20.5 billion Dangote refinery, owned by Africa's richest man, has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

The long-awaited refinery has been hailed as a transformative force for Nigeria and the energy sector across sub-Saharan Africa.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

