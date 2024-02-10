ADVERTISEMENT
FG will continue to accord priority to Armed Forces of Nigeria — Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president also paid glowing tributes to Nigeria's fallen heroes and assured them that their sacrifices would never be in vain.

President Bola Tinubu inspects the guard of honour at the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. [Twitter:@NDefenceAcademy]
President Bola Tinubu inspects the guard of honour at the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. [Twitter:@NDefenceAcademy]

Tinubu made the pledge at the trooping and presentation of colours in commemoration of the diamond jubilee anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA) on Saturday in Kaduna.

He explained that the Federal Government was aware of the sacrifices that members of the Nigerian Armed Forces have continued to render across the length and breadth of the country, especially in the face of some daunting challenges.

Tinubu reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to upscale the fight against the president and said that over the past six decades, the NDA had undergone various stages of transformation in its quest to fulfil its mandate of training for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He pointed out that the creation of Postgraduate Studies, Research Centres and the Centre of Excellence to facilitate research and enable cross-fertilization of ideas had made it an institution of choice for students within and around the globe.

Tinubu recalled that in the last three years, over forty different projects cutting across all sectors of the academy had been completed even in the face of dwindling resources.

Some of these projects according to the president included physical infrastructure, personnel and cadets’ welfare, improvement in the quality of training curriculum and provision of training equipment among others.

Tinubu urged the academy to sustain quality academic and military training so as to attract prospective cadets not only from Africa.

The president also paid glowing tributes to Nigeria’s fallen heroes and assured them that their sacrifices would never be in vain.

He also assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to push for the progress, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the high points of the event were the presentation of new national and regimental colours to the NDA by Tinubu and a march past by the cadets.

News Agency Of Nigeria

