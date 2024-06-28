ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the Minister of Works has addressed the issues that stalled the progress of construction work on the highway.

Dave Umahi [Facebook/Getty Images]
Dave Umahi [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Adebisi Osim, the Acting Controller of Works in Cross River, said this on Friday in Calabar when she played host to Cross River South Consultative Forum in Calabar, a political pressure group.

Osim said that the resumption of work on the highway followed the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works. She noted that the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi had addressed the issues that had stalled the progress of construction work on the highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the contractors, Julius Berger and Sematech, abandoned the site last year. She explained that in the interim, emergency palliative measures were underway to ameliorate the sufferings of road users on the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “I am glad to announce that Julius Berger and Sematech are returning to the site to resume works at both ends of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road.

“The issues that stalled further execution of the contract have been sorted out.

“Accordingly, once the rains subside, both contractors will return to the site to commence work simultaneously.

“This is due to the peculiar priority attention accorded to the project by our boss, the Minister of Works, bolstered by the interest of Gov. Bassey Otu, who has waded in to handle the issue of compensation which was a major factor.”

It would be recalled that the federal government had approved the variation cost of the Calabar-Itu road from ₦79.65 billion to ₦118.4 billion owing to the prevailing cost of materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi who made the announcement said that the decision followed the Federal Executive Council approval of ₦42.4 billion as variation for the project.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun