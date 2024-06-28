FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

Adebisi Osim, the Acting Controller of Works in Cross River, said this on Friday in Calabar when she played host to Cross River South Consultative Forum in Calabar, a political pressure group.

Osim said that the resumption of work on the highway followed the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works. She noted that the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi had addressed the issues that had stalled the progress of construction work on the highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the contractors, Julius Berger and Sematech, abandoned the site last year. She explained that in the interim, emergency palliative measures were underway to ameliorate the sufferings of road users on the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “I am glad to announce that Julius Berger and Sematech are returning to the site to resume works at both ends of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road.

“The issues that stalled further execution of the contract have been sorted out.

“Accordingly, once the rains subside, both contractors will return to the site to commence work simultaneously.

“This is due to the peculiar priority attention accorded to the project by our boss, the Minister of Works, bolstered by the interest of Gov. Bassey Otu, who has waded in to handle the issue of compensation which was a major factor.”

It would be recalled that the federal government had approved the variation cost of the Calabar-Itu road from ₦79.65 billion to ₦118.4 billion owing to the prevailing cost of materials.

ADVERTISEMENT