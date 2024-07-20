RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to distribute 30,000 CNG conversion kits to commercial drivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that 14 conversion centres were represented for signing of the dotted line for mass distribution.

FG to distribute 30,000 CNG conversion kits to commercial drivers
FG to distribute 30,000 CNG conversion kits to commercial drivers

Recommended articles

Oluwagbemi disclosed this at the Park-to–Park CNG Conversion Mobilisation on Saturday in Lagos.

He added that the CNG initiative was to ensure that commercial drivers would benefit from the palliative measure for transporters.

“We have been across over 14 states, we have been to Ilorin, Ekiti, Lokoja, Aba and Port Harcourt; we have been to the South-East even to the North.

“We are confident we have built a national movement for this conversion.

“What we now need is action, and that is why we are here today. We are acting on what Mr President has said – to roll out and roll out fast.

“ We are here to put to action, our talk in the past six months. This is the time for Nigeria to use the gas.

“Nigeria should believe in this project, there might be some challenges but we should believe in it.

“This is our country, so, we need to support this programme, support Mr President. Don’t be negative, we should be positive in this,” he said.

Oluwagbemi pointed out that CNG was cheaper, cleaner, safer and more reliable, adding that it had 40 per cent less steel emission and 90 per cent fewer pollutants in the air.

“Definitely, there is an advantage to using CNG for the environment. We are already flaring gas. What we are saying is that instead of flaring gas, we use it for the growth of the economy,” he said.

A former commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, Dr Kayode Opeifa, said that the provision of conversion kits by the Federal Government was in keeping with its promise of easing the effects of fuel price increases, for transporters.

According to him, 150 beneficiaries will collect vouchers for conversion which they will take to an installation centre.

He added that they would refill gas at N250 per kilogramme.

“This will, in turn, increase pocket savings, reduce transport fare and prices of commodities,” he said.

Najeem Yasin, a former National President, Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), said that the initiative would positively affect the lives of transporters in the country.

“Today, we are here to launch the programme officially. We started in Kaduna, and today, we are here, in Lagos.

“We appreciate the president of Nigeria for trying to assist transport workers throughout the nation.

“ With the CNG, prices of commercial vehicles should come down, and this will affect all sectors of the economy,” he said.

He said that NURTW was involved in the project to make sure it would go around.

“The whole 36 states would get these free conversion kits, and we assure Mr President that the aim would be actualised,” he said.

He urged all transport associations to bring their lists for conversion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 conversion centres were represented for signing of the dotted line for mass distribution.

Some of them are Portland Company located at Okota, MBH Power located at Ikorodu, Fix-It Fortified Group, and Dana Motors Group located on Victoria Island.

The others include Mezovest Company located at Lekki, Autogas African Logistics, and Autogas Nigeria Ltd.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gory details of how bandits assembled 18 persons, shot them dead in Benue community

Gory details of how bandits assembled 18 persons, shot them dead in Benue community

FG to distribute 30,000 CNG conversion kits to commercial drivers

FG to distribute 30,000 CNG conversion kits to commercial drivers

Stay calm, shun planned protest - APC group tells Nigerians

Stay calm, shun planned protest - APC group tells Nigerians

Nigerian Dr Fola David breaks Guinness World Record for largest painting

Nigerian Dr Fola David breaks Guinness World Record for largest painting

Nigerians want NMDPRA boss sacked for anti-Dangote refinery comments

Nigerians want NMDPRA boss sacked for anti-Dangote refinery comments

Buhari-era minister Dalung under fire from Arewa group for calling for protest

Buhari-era minister Dalung under fire from Arewa group for calling for protest

Police demote inspector to sergeant for trying to extort Lagos drone operator

Police demote inspector to sergeant for trying to extort Lagos drone operator

Shaibu officially joins APC, locked in warm embrace with Oshiomhole

Shaibu officially joins APC, locked in warm embrace with Oshiomhole

We’re not promoting same-sex relationship in Niger State - NGO

We’re not promoting same-sex relationship in Niger State - NGO

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja [NAN]

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja