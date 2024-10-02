ADVERTISEMENT
FG tells Nigerians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah war escalates

Nurudeen Shotayo

Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters are currently embroiled in battles in southern Lebanon with the Israeli army announcing the loss of at least eight soldiers.

The advisory is contained in a statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and signed by its spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Israel has launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, signalling a major escalation of its conflict with Hezbollah elements.

This followed a recent targeted airstrikes which led to the elimination of top commanders of Hezbollah, including its secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel has continued to pelt the Hezbollah positions in Beirut and southern Lebanon to flush out the resistance group.

The conflict has resulted in over 600 deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Consequently, the Nigerian government worried that the conflict may spread to other parts of the country, noting that some citizens had relocated from the troubled southern part and were relatively safe.

“Worried by the attacks on Hezbollah and other areas in Lebanon by the Israeli government, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is hereby advising Nigerians resident in Lebanon to consider moving out of the country now that commercial flights are still in operation,” the statement read in part.

The government said it was relieved to know that no Nigerian had sustained any injury or any form of accident, advising them to continue to remain safe while the war lasts.

“Nigerians are equally advised to liaise with our Embassy in Lebanon for necessary guidance regarding their safety and rest assured that their welfare and safety is of utmost concern to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement added.

