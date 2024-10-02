FG tells Nigerians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah war escalates

The advisory is contained in a statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and signed by its spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Israel has launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, signalling a major escalation of its conflict with Hezbollah elements.

This followed a recent targeted airstrikes which led to the elimination of top commanders of Hezbollah, including its secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel has continued to pelt the Hezbollah positions in Beirut and southern Lebanon to flush out the resistance group.

The conflict has resulted in over 600 deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Consequently, the Nigerian government worried that the conflict may spread to other parts of the country, noting that some citizens had relocated from the troubled southern part and were relatively safe.

“Worried by the attacks on Hezbollah and other areas in Lebanon by the Israeli government, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is hereby advising Nigerians resident in Lebanon to consider moving out of the country now that commercial flights are still in operation,” the statement read in part.

The government said it was relieved to know that no Nigerian had sustained any injury or any form of accident, advising them to continue to remain safe while the war lasts.

ADVERTISEMENT