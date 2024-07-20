RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister decried the issue of estimated billings by DisCos, saying that such practice was not transparent and fair.

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap
FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

Recommended articles

Adelabu disclosed this on Friday during a facility tour of Metering Solutions Manufacturing Services Limited in Onna, Akwa Ibom.

The minister who described the metering deficit as a major challenge, said that the move would lead to improved electricity supply in the country.

He expressed displeasure that the metering gap in the country was more than seven million, amounting to about 47 per cent meter penetration.

Adelabu urged metering companies in the country to use local content, and improve on their annual target production to meet customer demand.

He said that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was committed to bridging the metering gap in the country through the Presidential Metering Initiative.

“All the metering initiatives that we have had over time should come under a harmonised umbrella, that is what we are doing.

“We have a target of a minimum acquisition and installation of two million meters annually over the next five years. That is the minimum target we are given.

“This will amount to 10 million meters, and we are already taking steps to achieve this in terms of funding and recovery strategy,” he said.

The minister decried the issue of estimated billings by DisCos, saying that such practice was not transparent and fair.

He urged DisCos to ensure adequate metering of customers in order to give them the proper billings.

“A lot of Nigerians are on estimated billing, this is not only unfair, it is unjust, it is evil because in estimated billing, there is no transparency, there is no sincerity.

“It is either one person is cheating the other, either DisCos are cheating the customers or customers are cheating the DisCos,” he said.

The minister commended the management of the company for ensuring quality and standards in their production.

Earlier, Tolulope Ogunkolade, the General Manager, Metering Solutions Manufacturing Services Limited, said that the company had a production capacity of three million meters annually.

Ogunkolade said that the company which was established in 2017 had made significant progress in its operations.

“We have undergone equipment upgrades across all the segments of the factory since 2022. We are consistently going to produce and maintain 99.9 per cent quality assurance,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to support the company by providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

1m Nigerian children die annually before their 5th birthday - Official

1m Nigerian children die annually before their 5th birthday - Official

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

Shaibu resumes as deputy governor, tells Obaseki 'I will work from home'

Shaibu resumes as deputy governor, tells Obaseki 'I will work from home'

It's against Islamic religion - Katsina cleric warns youths to shun planned protest

It's against Islamic religion - Katsina cleric warns youths to shun planned protest

Tinubu assembled worst economic team since 1999 - Northern groups

Tinubu assembled worst economic team since 1999 - Northern groups

Edo 2024: APC candidate Monday Okpebholo demands justice for slain police aide

Edo 2024: APC candidate Monday Okpebholo demands justice for slain police aide

We trust you and want everybody in Europe to do so - Eni boss tells Tinubu

We trust you and want everybody in Europe to do so - Eni boss tells Tinubu

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja [NAN]

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja