RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.354trn in June

News Agency Of Nigeria

From the ₦1.354 trillion total revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of ₦459.776 billion.

President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members during Federal Executive Council meeting.
President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members during Federal Executive Council meeting.

Recommended articles

The revenue was shared at the July meeting of FAAC, held in Abuja and chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

A communiqué issued by FAAC stated that the N1.354 trillion total revenue comprised statutory revenue of ₦142.514 billion, and Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦523.973 billion.

I also comprised Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦15.692 billion, Exchange Difference revenue of ₦472.192 billion, and Augmentation of N200 billion.

The communique said that total revenue of ₦2.483 trillion was available in June 2024.

"Total deduction for cost of collection was ₦92.112 billion, while total transfers, interventions, and refunds were ₦1.037 trillion.

Gross statutory revenue of ₦1.432 trillion was received for the month of June. This was higher than the sum of ₦1.223 trillion received in May by ₦208.773 billion.

“Gross revenue of ₦562.685 billion was available from VAT in June.

“This was higher than the ₦497.665 billion available in May by ₦65.020 billion,” it said.

According to the communiqué, from the ₦1.354 trillion total revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of ₦459.776 billion, the state governments received a total sum of ₦461.979 billion and the LGCs received a total sum of ₦337.019 billion.

It said that a total sum of ₦95.598 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

It added that the balance in the Excess Crude Account was $473, 754.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No one knows how 6 tourists ended up dead in this hotel room

No one knows how 6 tourists ended up dead in this hotel room

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Is Peter Obi running away from the LG financial autonomy conversation? [Editor's Opinion]

Is Peter Obi running away from the LG financial autonomy conversation? [Editor's Opinion]

Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.354trn in June

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.354trn in June

Ohanaeze urges Igbos to boycott upcoming nationwide protests for their safety

Ohanaeze urges Igbos to boycott upcoming nationwide protests for their safety

Sanwo-Olu promises ₦100k credit alert for each corps member passing out in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu promises ₦100k credit alert for each corps member passing out in Lagos

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

NCDC warns of rising yellow fever cases amid lingering cholera outbreak

NCDC warns of rising yellow fever cases amid lingering cholera outbreak

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

No going back  —  TUC insists on ₦250,000 minimum wage

LASG fixes 393 roads by H1 2024 – LSPWC [PM News Nigeria]

Governor Sanwo-Olu repairs 393 Lagos roads in first half of 2024

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu and TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Tinubu invites labour for talks over new minimum wage