FG shuts Eko bridge, ramps for 8-week repairs

The federal controller of Works assured the public that appropriate signage and traffic control measures would be in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.

FG to shut Eko bridge again for repairs (NAN)

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, made this known in a statement in the early hours, of Saturday in Lagos.

The Federal Ministry of Works plans essential asphalt resurfacing work on the Eko Bridge and Ramps for eight weeks effective from Friday, Sept. 20, by 7.00 a.m., through Nov. 20.

“The closure will be full at some sections of the bridge and partial at other sections.

“This critical project aims to improve road safety and enhance the driving experience of motorists.

“The work involves milling the existing asphalt and relaying new asphalt on the bridge and Ramps. This will address wear and tear and ensure a smoother, safer roadway.”

According to her, due to the closure, there will be detours and alternate routes for drivers.

Providing information on how to navigate the area during the closure, she said motorists going to the Island from Funsho Williams Avenue, should use the service lane at Alaka to connect Costain and access Eko Bridge.

“Island: Access Costain to connect Eko Bridge and link Apongbon

“Apongbon inwards Eko Bridge: Link Costain to access Funsho Williams Avenue

“For Costain inwards Alaka/Funsho Williams Avenue: Pass through Apapa Road from Costain and link Oyingbo to access Adekunle then link to the Third Mainland Bridge

‘'Surulere: Use Costain to link Breweries inwards the Abebe Village to connect Eric Moore/Bode Thomas,” she said.

Kesha urged residents and businesses in the affected area to plan their travel accordingly.

She apologised for any inconvenience this might cause saying that she appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as the ministry works to improve the country’s infrastructure.

