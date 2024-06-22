FG sets up task force to eliminate touts, illicit activities at airports

The FAAN Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Saturday, in Lagos.

Kuku expressed her worries over reports of harassment and extortion of passengers at airports.

She vowed to crack down on perpetrators of such illegal activities, emphasising her commitment to ensuring a seamless and pleasant experience for travellers.

Kuku said that Mr Henry Agbebire, Director of Special Duties at FAAN, was to spearhead the initiative as the chairman of the task force.

The FAAN MD also declared her intention to personally engage with all government agencies operating at the airports to ensure compliance with the anti-touting and anti-extortion measures.

Kuku said that strict disciplinary actions would be taken against anyone found engaging in illicit practices, stressing that it was no longer business as usual.

She highlighted the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.

Kuku announced that as measures to ensure the zero-tolerance policy, magistrate courts would be established at international airports to expedite the legal process for prosecuting offenders.

“The task force has been mandated to enforce discipline among airport staff and maintain a culture of professionalism at all levels.

“In addition, dedicated phone lines and QR codes will be set up to provide passengers with a means of providing feedback on their airport experience.

“All airport personnel must prominently display their on-duty cards and name tags for easy identification and accountability,” she said.