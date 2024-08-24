ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG set to meet ASUU on Monday to avert looming strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said letters of invitation had been sent to ASUU leadership and other relevant organisations.

COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]
COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists during a briefing on his one year in office in Abuja on Friday.

ASUU had earlier issued a 21-day strike notice to the government over unresolved issues, including revitalisation funds for public universities, payment of outstanding earned academic allowances, and release of withheld salaries.

The minister said letters of invitation had been sent to ASUU leadership and other relevant organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of the issues raised by ASUU are being attended to. The issue of exit from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has been resolved by the President, but bureaucracy has caused delays.”

Mamman expressed optimism that the meeting on Monday would yield positive results, saying, “By the time we meet on Monday, some of these issues would be discussed and resolved.”

He assured that President Bola Tinubu was committed to academic stability and would provide support to prevent academic disruption.

“Most of ASUU’s demands started in 1981, and every government has faced ASUU strikes.”

The minister emphasised that the government was committed to finding a lasting solution to the issues, saying, “We will do everything possible to make sure we don’t go on strike.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

US envoy reacts to alleged plan to establish military base in Nigeria

US envoy reacts to alleged plan to establish military base in Nigeria

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

We're happy to associate with her - Sanwo-Olu praises new CJN Kekere-Ekun

FG set to meet ASUU on Monday to avert looming strike

FG set to meet ASUU on Monday to avert looming strike

Katsina govt promises to resume payment of monthly allowance to corps members

Katsina govt promises to resume payment of monthly allowance to corps members

20 Unijos medical students kidnapped in Benue regain freedom

20 Unijos medical students kidnapped in Benue regain freedom

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipend due to economic realities

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipends due to economic realities

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Withdraw soldiers from our roads, they‘re harassing us - Igbo women tell FG

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'