FG says Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding fruits with 667 projects

Zaphaniah Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, at a news conference on the activities of the ministry.

Jisalo said some of the executed projects, under his watch, included boreholes, road construction, maternity, healthcare centres, and clinics among others, and located in rural communities.

“Let me assure you that with the renewed hope agenda, many projects are being executed for the benefit of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Zonal Intervention Fund, as you are aware, is N100 billion annually, and it is being shared to the senatorial districts and judiciously used for constituency projects by the National Assembly members, under the supervision of my ministry.

“The president has directed that, before any payment is made, we should go and see the project, assess it to justify the release of the funds to any contractor handling any project.

“It is not the National Assembly members that are directly handling the projects themselves; it’s under the supervision of the ministry and we have been able to achieve tremendously in our duties.

“There is synergy between the National Assembly and the Ministry of Special Duties which is under under my watch,” he said.

The minister assured that, with the renewed hope agenda initiative, more projects would be captured and completed before the end of the year..

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised Nigerian youth to have a second thought on the planned protest on Aug. 1, saying it could result in more hunger, destruction of property

According to him, President Tinubu’s led-administration is interested in the welfare and economic growth of Nigerians.

The minister used the opportunity of the briefing to educate Nigerians on another mandate of his ministry besides monitoring constituency projects.

“I have decided to have this interactive session because I noticed that Nigerians don’t even know the responsibility of the ministry.