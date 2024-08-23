ADVERTISEMENT
FG moves to revive abandoned water projects nationwide for potable water access

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that he would devise a means to ensure that Nigerians get value for money on all the projects under the ministry.

Joseph Utsev, the Minister of state for Water Resources and Sanitation, said this at the end of a two-day inspection of water projects in Osun. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister of the Ilesa water dam in Kajola and the Ife water dam, in Ogudu.

The minister, who was accompanied by the Osun State Commissioner for Water Resources, Sunday Oroniyi, also said that ongoing water projects would be completed.

Speaking with newsmen at the Ilesa dam, Utsev said he was on a three-day inspection tour of water project sites across the southwest states.

“We’ve been going around the country, and now, we are touring the South West Zone of the country which brought us to these dam sites which is being constructed here in Osun.

“And the aim of this Dam is to supply water to the treatment plant for onward supply to the inhabitants of this particular area. But visiting this particular dam, I’ve noticed that the quantum of water that was needed for treatment to supply to the inhabitants is not enough.

“Having spoken with the consultant, the stakeholders will deliberate on the reports they submitted and look at different options to arrive at an environmental-friendly and cost effective ways of making sure that adequate water is available for the citizens”, the minister said.

After completing his tour of various water and other project sites across the country, he said, he would also devise a means to ensure that Nigerians get value for money on all the projects under the ministry.

In his remarks, Oroniyi described the minister’s visit as a positive turnaround for both the Ilesa and Ile-Ife water projects.

“I want to believe that the visit of the minister will bring a lot of positive change.

"This is because Ilesa dam has been on for long and it has even stopped.

"But we want to see the reason the project stopped and that is the reason behind this fact-finding mission by the Minister.

"So once we collate the problems, definitely, we will get the solution”, he stated.

