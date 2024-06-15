ADVERTISEMENT
Minister leads road walk in Niger to sensitise residents to hazards of child labour

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. [Twitter:Onyejeocha]
The Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, in a remark, said the road walk was to commemorate the 2024 World Day Against Child Labour.

The minister was represented by Hauwa Zakariya, Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, in Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road walk, which started at Obasanjo complex in Minna, terminated at Labour House.

Onyejeocha said the day was set aside to sensitise the public on the dangers associated with child labour.

She called on the public to intensify to eradicate the menace and the need for the stakeholders to join hands in the fight against child labour bedevilling society.

“We expect to see that all children are given the right to education, right to live, and right to recreation,” she said.

The minister disclosed that some communities had been identified for depriving children of going to school, adding that the event has been used to sensitise the parents.

Onyejeocha said the ministry would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to enrol out-of-school children to school and engage them to acquire skills.

She lauded the Niger government and the stakeholders involved in accelerating action for the elimination of child labour in the state.

In their separate remarks, Halima Ibrahim, from the Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals, and Ibrahim Gana, Chairman, Trade Union Congress in Niger, described child labour as a cancer that must be fought vigorously.

News Agency Of Nigeria

