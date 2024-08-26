ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG considers training scheme equivalent to NYSC for NCE graduates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister says the training of youths by organisations such as the Boys’ Brigade, and Girl Guides keeps many away from social vices.

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]
Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Olawande Wisdom, said this at the opening of the BEMORE OYO 2024 Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan on Monday.

Wisdom said the ministry would partner with the Ministry of Education to introduce new training reforms, one of which is the equivalent of NYSC training for NCE holders and others.

The minister says the training of youths by organisations such as the Boys’ Brigade, and Girl Guides keeps many away from social vices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The major priority of the ministry is the citizenship and training, and we are bringing them back.

“We have NYSC for those who finished from universities, but what of those who finished from NCE and others?

“So, we want to set up a training such that you don’t need to go to other states to have it – you can have it in your state and the camp.

“A lot of reforms are going on and we are trying as much as possible to bring a renewed hope to people; to the girls and boys,” he said.

He commended the founder of BEMORE Empowered Girls Foundation, Dr Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for contributing immensely to the development of the girl-child and raising the bar of excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisdom, however, called for support for BEMORE and other organisations in the course of the Nigerian women and girls.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the former governor of Ondo State, corrected the erroneous belief that the initiative belonged to and was bankrolled by the Ondo State Government.

She says the initiative is into the building of future female leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

She stated that the initiative had been promoting the advancement of the girl-child born out of her life’s experience while growing up.

“We cannot achieve development if we leave behind 50% of our population, made up of women and girls,” Anyanwu-Akeredolu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oodu’a Investments, Abdulrahman Yinusa, urged participants to take full advantage of the knowledge imparted at the training.

He commended the organisers and mentors for investing in the future of girls through technological initiatives that would drive the future toward sustainability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured a training session by the Red Cross Society on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

This was followed up by a book launch, entitled, “The History of BEMORE, A Historical Voyage by Esther Michael”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG considers training scheme equivalent to NYSC for NCE graduates

FG considers training scheme equivalent to NYSC for NCE graduates

Niger Govt inaugurates taskforce to go after illegal miners

Niger Govt inaugurates taskforce to go after illegal miners

Remi Tinubu partners NPC, UNICEF to launch electronic birth registration

Remi Tinubu partners NPC, UNICEF to launch electronic birth registration

Anti-democratic forces behind violent protest in Nigeria - Coalition

Anti-democratic forces behind violent protest in Nigeria - Coalition

Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Motorists, residents stranded as floods take over FCT road, fare hikes follow

Motorists, residents stranded as floods take over FCT road, fare hikes follow

Keyamo urged to take drastic action against flight delays

Keyamo urged to take drastic action against flight delays

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said eight new transformers have been installed in Afikpo.

After 13 years of darkness, Ebonyi Govt set to restore electricity in Afikpo

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash