FG commits ₦47.5bn to upgrade 50 senior secondary schools in first phase

News Agency Of Nigeria

The upgrade is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed promises to Nigerians.

The Executive Secretary, of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Dr Iyela Ajayi, disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSC), Koton Karfe, Kogi State on Wednesday.

Ajayi said the GSSC, Koton Karfe was the only school in Kogi State to benefit from the first phase of the intervention. He said the upgrade was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed promises to Nigerians.

He urged other schools to exercise some patience as their schools would also be considered in the next phase.

“This is just the first phase, when this phase is completed we can then report to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Education and say we have finished completion of this phase.

“This will allow them to come and complete this project and we will move unto the next phase.

“So those schools that are not going to benefit from the first phase, I want them to be patient because, after the first phase, we will come to them.

“The intervention for the first phase will cover about 47.5 billion for the 50 schools," he said.

Ajayi urged the school principal to give maximum support to the contractor handling the project, especially in the area of safeguarding the facilities on the ground. He also changed the contractor to speed up work ready to be delivered for commissioning in the next six months.

He also urged the contractor to implement the exact quality in the contract agreement in line with specifications to avert cases of building collapse.

On her part, the Director, of the Physical Planning Unit of the commission, Maimuna Umar said the commission would deliver four new buildings to the school to enable effective learning. Umar added that the four buildings would house a well-furnished six blocks of classrooms, an administrative block, a laboratory building, ICT and an e-library.

Also, the principal of the school, Yunusa Dauda, commended the federal government’s initiative in giving a facelift to the school which had been abandoned for two decades.

Dauda added that though learning activities had been ongoing in the school there was a need for proper infrastructure so the students could learn in a comfortable environment.

“We are very happy that the project is coming to us at this time and we promise to give necessary support to the contractor so that the work can be delivered on time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the contractor handling the project and Managing Director, First Man Industries Link Limited, pledged to deliver on the work as specified by the terms and conditions of the contract.

