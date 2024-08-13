FG approves Sokoto-Badagry super highway, 63 dam projects

The federal government also approved the construction of 63 dams to boost power generation in the country.

Idris said this at the inauguration of a two-day Sectorial Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and its agencies, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The retreat with the theme: “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda: The Role of Ministry of Information and National Orientation and her Agencies’’ was organised by the Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Idris, the public information organs and information departments in the ministry need to have an in-depth understanding of the efforts that the government is making to deliver dividends of democracy.

The government, he said, is not resting on its oars regarding infrastructure and social projects in the country.

“Only yesterday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the first part of the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

“Now, this is going to traverse about nine states in that corridor.

“And in the process, about 63 dams would be built to guarantee the enhancement of our agricultural potential, as well as also help to generate power for our people,’’ he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris further explained that, at the beginning of his tenure, he outlined his vision for the ministry, to commit to transparency in public communication and build trust between the government and its citizens.