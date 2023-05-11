FG allocates ₦22.4bn for inmate feeding in correctional centres

This announcement was made by Dr Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, during a two-day High Conference on Decongestion and Corrections Management held in the capital city of Abuja.

Dr Belgore expressed concern over the growing number of inmates in custodial centres, with a staggering 80% of them yet to face trial. He disclosed that presently, there are 244 custodial centres in Nigeria, housing 75,507 inmates, leading to overcrowding in 82 of these centres.

It was reported by Channels Television that out of the total inmate population, 73,821 are male, while the remaining 1,686 are female.

