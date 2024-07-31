Feel free to protest but don't engage in violence - Lagos royal fathers

They made the appeal during the Lagos-West Family Engagement with the state government.

The event had the theme: “Advancing Unity, Peace and Prosperity Through Dialogue”.

It was held at the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said that it was constitutional for citizens to protest.

She, however, said that the protesters must do so within the confines of the law.

Salu-Hundeyin said that after the 2020 EndSARS protest, the state government obtained a court order directing protesters to exercise their rights at designated places.

“We are pleading that people should obey the court order. As a lawyer, I do know that you have the right to protest, but the Constitution does not want any wanton destruction of property or lives.

“After the EndSARS destruction, which was really a painful one for all of us, there was a law that we should have designated centres of protest like is in advanced countries. What we did was to get a court order that our protesters should stay there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they want Mr Governor to speak with them, he is willing. If they want all of us in the EXCO to come and talk to them, even our royal fathers, they will come and meet them there. I think that is fair enough.

“You must protest within the confines of the law, within the confines of comfort for every citizen of the state. This is why we came here.

“ This government truly cares, we don’t want any bloodshed. We plead with our youths, we plead with everybody,” she said.

On behalf of royal fathers in Lagos West Senatorial District, the Traditional Ruler of Igando (Onigando of Igando), Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, appealed to the youth to escape violence.

Gbadamosi urged parents to talk to their children about the need to avoid violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the state government for efforts to improve the well-being of the residents and urged the government to do more.

Lasisi Akinsanya, the Chairman of Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, said that the council regularly engaged youths in the area.

He described them as peaceful.

Akinsanya said that the youths had been supportive of government activities at the state and local government levels.

“They have assured us that they wouldn’t want anything that would disrupt the works of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and don’t want to experience what happened during the EndSARS protest.

ADVERTISEMENT