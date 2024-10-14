Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Ikwechegh said the renovation is part of his efforts to upgrade facilities for the education sector and make the environment more conducive for learning for children in the area.

The lawmaker in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the renovation is a significant milestone in his quest to revolutionise the education sector in his constituency.

“This achievement is part of the larger efforts to reform the education sector in Abia as initiated by the state government.

“Notably, this project marks the third school renovation completed within my first year in office, demonstrating my unwavering commitment to transforming the education landscape in Aba.

“The projects include completion of the comprehensive overhaul of Riverside Primary School one and Riverside Secondary School two,’’ he said.

Ikwechegh said, that as future leaders, the children require the best, especially in the formative years to train them to be responsible adults.

“The renovated schools now boast of state-of-the-art facilities, which will ensure students and teachers in having the necessary tools for them to thrive.

“These successful revitalisation efforts underscore my dedication to delivering quality education and empowering future generations,’’ he stated.

