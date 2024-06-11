ADVERTISEMENT
Federal High Court begins annual vacation on July 23, resumes September 16

News Agency Of Nigeria

The public are urged to approach the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt divisions of the court for matters of extreme urgency during the period.

The FHC Assistant Director of Information/ICT, Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. The statement was titled: “Notification of Federal High Court Annual Vacation for the Year 2024 and Vacation Roster For Judges.”

It reads in part: “By virtue of the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, OFR, KSS, FCIArb.(UK) announces its 2024 Annual Vacation and Roster for Vacation Judges.

“The vacation will commence from Tuesday, the 23 July 2024 to September 13. Normal court sitting, it added will resume on September 16, 2024.

“This is in order for judges to enjoy their well- deserved rest and to prepare for the tasks and activities of the New Legal year.”

The statement advised the litigating public to approach the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt divisions of the court for matters of extreme urgency during the period.

Justice Emeka Nwite and Justice Peter Lifu of the Abuja division; Justice Akintayo Aluko and Justice Isaac Dipeolu for the Lagos division and Justice A. T. Mohammed and Justice P. M. Ayua for Port-Harcourt were appointed vacation judges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

