FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

Wike gave the assurance in Abuja on Thursday, during the Ministerial Sectoral Update on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last one year.

He said the Tinubu-led administration had provided security agencies with all the logistics they required to equip them to do their job.

He added that the FCT Administration had equally provided specialised motorcycles to enable security agencies to navigate difficult terrain in rural communities to improve security.

Wike said that it used to take up to two weeks for security agencies to access the funds they needed to carry out security operations.

“But now, it is different. The money they need for their operations is readily made available. We have provided logistics, and vehicles, name them, for the security agencies.

“We cannot say we have gotten it 100 per cent right, because no society is free of crime.

“But are there differences? Certainly yes, and you can attest to the fact that it is no longer what it used to be.

“This government is doing everything humanly possible, to see that we reduce the level of insecurity in FCT,” he said.

Wike added that the FCT Administration had equally concluded plans to construct three taxi and bus terminals.

He said that the project, which would be concluded in the next eight months, would reduce kidnapping and the operation of “once chance” syndicates within the city.

“In Abuja, you don’t know which one is a taxi; you don’t know which one is a commercial bus.

“With the terminals, if you want to board a bus or a taxi, you will know a particular place to go and you will be free from these criminal elements,” he said