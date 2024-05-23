ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike said that it used to take up to two weeks for security agencies to access the funds they needed to carry out security operations.

Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike gave the assurance in Abuja on Thursday, during the Ministerial Sectoral Update on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last one year.

He said the Tinubu-led administration had provided security agencies with all the logistics they required to equip them to do their job.

He added that the FCT Administration had equally provided specialised motorcycles to enable security agencies to navigate difficult terrain in rural communities to improve security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike said that it used to take up to two weeks for security agencies to access the funds they needed to carry out security operations.

“But now, it is different. The money they need for their operations is readily made available. We have provided logistics, and vehicles, name them, for the security agencies.

“We cannot say we have gotten it 100 per cent right, because no society is free of crime.

“But are there differences? Certainly yes, and you can attest to the fact that it is no longer what it used to be.

“This government is doing everything humanly possible, to see that we reduce the level of insecurity in FCT,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike added that the FCT Administration had equally concluded plans to construct three taxi and bus terminals.

He said that the project, which would be concluded in the next eight months, would reduce kidnapping and the operation of “once chance” syndicates within the city.

“In Abuja, you don’t know which one is a taxi; you don’t know which one is a commercial bus.

“With the terminals, if you want to board a bus or a taxi, you will know a particular place to go and you will be free from these criminal elements,” he said

Wike stressed that the terminals would reduce incidences of kidnapping and “one chance” in the FCT.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

FCT residents can now sleep with their two eyes closed, Wike boasts

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy

Nigeria requires N35bn to restart Ajaokuta Light Steel section -Minister

Nigeria requires N35bn to restart Ajaokuta Light Steel section -Minister

Court orders NCoS to take ailing Binance executive, Gambaryan to hospital

Court orders NCoS to take ailing Binance executive, Gambaryan to hospital

FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano

FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano

NAFDAC seals rice company in Niger for flouting production regulations

NAFDAC seals rice company in Niger for flouting production regulations

Sanusi Lamido wins the game of thrones as he returns as Emir of Kano

Sanusi Lamido wins the game of thrones as he returns as Emir of Kano

Tinubu orders review of governing boards of tertiary institutions after outcry

Tinubu orders review of governing boards of tertiary institutions after outcry

It's unfair to blame Tinubu’s administration for Nigeria’s woes – Bode George

It's unfair to blame Tinubu’s administration for Nigeria’s woes – Bode George

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja [NAN]

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja

Tinubu's jets break down, forced to use commercial plane [Peoples Gazette]

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane