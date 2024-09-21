ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT pupils resort to hawking as teachers strike lingers

News Agency Of Nigeria

This action follows a 14-day ultimatum issued by the FCT Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers to the six area councils in the territory.

FCT pupils resort to hawking as teachers strike lingers
FCT pupils resort to hawking as teachers strike lingers

Recommended articles

The pupils in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday said they now use the strike period to improve their families’ income by hawking.

Some of them have resorted to engaging in other forms of menial jobs.

The pupils said instead of engaging in evil or vices that could bring problems to their respective parents, they were rather doing something meaningful to support their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them, Sani Mohammed, said pupils were asked to go home for now by their teachers until they were instructed to resume without telling them the reason.

“I went to school yesterday (Friday) but was asked to go back home until we are asked to resume, without anyone telling us the reason.

“Instead of staying idle, I took money from my little savings to buy nylon bags to sell, so I can assist my parents from the gain I will realise.

“I want to go back to school. I don’t like hawking when I am supposed to be in school”, he said.

Deborah Akpan, another pupil, said that she had to support her mother by hawking groundnut since they were asked to stay at home until they were asked to resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel so ashamed seeing other children in my neighbourhood who attend private schools go to school while I hawk groundnuts.

“I would love to go to a private school but my parents cannot afford it, I am pleading with the government to pay our teachers so we can go back to school,” she said.

Victoria Onuorah, a parent, said it was disheartening seeing other children in private schools going to school while her children were at home because of incessant strikes.

Onuorah said she would have loved to enrol her three children in a private school but could not afford it.

I am appealing to the government to bring a lasting solution to this strike so our children in the government schools can go back to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It hurts to see other children every morning going to school and yours are at home. Government schools are supposed to be the best and most efficient, but it is not so,” she added.

NAN reports that teachers in government-owned schools in the FCT are on an indefinite strike to protest the non-payment of 60 per cent of owed arrears by the Area Councils.

This action follows a 14-day ultimatum issued by the FCT Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers to the six area councils in the territory.

The union had previously embarked on an indefinite strike on January 15, after suspending another strike in November 2023.

The teachers are demanding the implementation of a 40 per cent peculiar allowance and payment of 25 months of minimum wage arrears, among other dues.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are also demanding the payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears and the implementation of the template on outstanding entitlements of teachers as agreed in 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT pupils resort to hawking as teachers strike lingers

FCT pupils resort to hawking as teachers strike lingers

Full List: FG acquires 12 aircrafts for Nigerian Air Force in 1 year

Full List: FG acquires 12 aircrafts for Nigerian Air Force in 1 year

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Tinubu's sons, Seyi, Yinka visit borno, mobilise 50 medics to support flood victims

Tinubu's sons, Seyi, Yinka visit borno, mobilise 50 medics to support flood victims

Edo Poll: Movement restriction leaves motorists, commuters stranded in Auchi

Edo Poll: Movement restriction leaves motorists, commuters stranded in Auchi

EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers at polling unit as Edo election gets underway

EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers at polling unit as Edo election gets underway

Some people in govt should be in prison for their past criminal acts - Obasanjo

Some people in govt should be in prison for their past criminal acts - Obasanjo

Nigeria condemns terrorist attack on military airport in Mali

Nigeria condemns terrorist attack on military airport in Mali

FRSC beats ICPC, NPA to emerge best FG agency in technology deployment

FRSC beats ICPC, NPA to emerge best FG agency in technology deployment

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit

Prof Bartholomew Nnaji

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits