FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

Segun Adeyemi

The NUT said the strike might eventually include secondary school teachers and could impact incoming Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 students awaiting their results.

The FCT NUT has warned that the strike is just the beginning. [Facebook/Getty Images]
The FCT NUT has warned that the strike is just the beginning. [Facebook/Getty Images]

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Chapter, launched the strike following a 14-day ultimatum given to the six area councils in the territory.

On Wednesday, September 18, pupils arrived at their schools only to be sent home by teachers who had taken the decision to strike.

The Chairman of the NUT in Kubwa, Comrade Ameh Baba, confirmed the strike, stating that the decision was made to pressure the area councils to address their pledge to settle 60 percent of the minimum wage arrears owed to teachers.

READ ALSO: Workers to start enjoying consequential adjustments, minimum wage soon - FG

Comrade Baba condemned the councils for failing to implement the payment of a 40 percent peculiar allowance and the 25 percent and 35 percent salary increments for teachers.

He emphasised that primary education, the foundation of learning, deserves proper attention and care. The NUT has warned that the strike is just the beginning.

“If there is no response within seven days, we will picket the area councils’ secretariats,” Ameh Baba said.

He added that the strike might eventually include secondary school teachers and could impact incoming Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 students awaiting their results.

The union’s actions reflect growing frustration over unresolved wage and allowance issues, which could potentially lead to broader disruptions if demands are not met.

