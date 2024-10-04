ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

He advised residents to be cautious by taking fire-preventive measures, especially in markets to reduce the incidents of fire outbreaks in the territory.

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months
FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

Recommended articles

The acting Director of the service, Adebayo Amiola, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency in Abuja on Thursday.

Amiola added that the service also saved ₦8.23 billion from the fire incidents, while properties worth ₦1.96 billion were lost within the period. He advised residents to be cautious by taking fire-preventive measures, especially in markets to reduce the incidents of fire outbreaks in the territory.

He said that sleeping in the market has been banned in all markets in the FCT, adding that the fire service has gotten ministerial backing to seal non-compliant markets and plazas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the managers of markets have been directed to stop traders from sleeping in the markets. They are expected to go home immediately at the close of trading activities,” he said.

He also said that managers of various markets have been instructed to ensure that no access roads to markets were blocked, either by displaying goods on access roads or erecting make-shift shops.

The acting director also urged motorists to concede the right of way to fire trucks responding to emergencies in the territory. He reiterated the service’s commitment to ensuring optimal response to fire outbreaks and emergencies.

He commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for supporting the fire service to ensure the safety of lives and property within the territory.

On dry season fire prevention, Amiola said the FCT Fire Service had begun sensitisation of school children to fire safety management and was expected to step down the knowledge to their peers. He also said the fire service would begin Fire Safety Week from October 7 to October 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Next week from Monday to Friday, we will be in the town to carry out fire prevention and protection activities. We will go around all the nooks and crannies of FCT.

“Also, we are going to different Area Councils of the FCT, as part of the service’s annual dry season awareness campaign.

“We will enlighten residents on measures to put in place to prevent fire outbreaks in houses and business premises,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Dominant Madrid and impressive Spaniards: Top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'Or

Dominant Madrid and impressive Spaniards: Top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'Or

Reps call for more funding for Senior Citizens Centre amid concerns for the elderly

Reps call for more funding for Senior Citizens Centre amid concerns for the elderly

Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

Katsina Govt spends ₦50m on 20 Integrated Islamic schools, ₦25m on 34 laptops

Katsina Govt spends ₦50m on 20 Integrated Islamic schools, ₦25m on 34 laptops

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria