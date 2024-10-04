FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

The acting Director of the service, Adebayo Amiola, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency in Abuja on Thursday.

Amiola added that the service also saved ₦8.23 billion from the fire incidents, while properties worth ₦1.96 billion were lost within the period. He advised residents to be cautious by taking fire-preventive measures, especially in markets to reduce the incidents of fire outbreaks in the territory.

He said that sleeping in the market has been banned in all markets in the FCT, adding that the fire service has gotten ministerial backing to seal non-compliant markets and plazas.

“All the managers of markets have been directed to stop traders from sleeping in the markets. They are expected to go home immediately at the close of trading activities,” he said.

He also said that managers of various markets have been instructed to ensure that no access roads to markets were blocked, either by displaying goods on access roads or erecting make-shift shops.

The acting director also urged motorists to concede the right of way to fire trucks responding to emergencies in the territory. He reiterated the service’s commitment to ensuring optimal response to fire outbreaks and emergencies.

He commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for supporting the fire service to ensure the safety of lives and property within the territory.

On dry season fire prevention, Amiola said the FCT Fire Service had begun sensitisation of school children to fire safety management and was expected to step down the knowledge to their peers. He also said the fire service would begin Fire Safety Week from October 7 to October 11.

“Next week from Monday to Friday, we will be in the town to carry out fire prevention and protection activities. We will go around all the nooks and crannies of FCT.

“Also, we are going to different Area Councils of the FCT, as part of the service’s annual dry season awareness campaign.