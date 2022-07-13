RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Falana educates Buhari on how to end ASUU strike immediately

Rights activist and legal luminary, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) has told President Muhammadu Buhari how to end the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Falana urged Buhari to submit a supplementary budget for the appropriation of the sum of N200 billion required to revamp federal universities across Nigeria.

According to him, this will go a long way in ending the months-long strike of the ASUU that has paralysed public universities since February this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Falana also faulted the Federal Government’s claim that it doesn’t have the funds to meet ASUU’s demands, insisting that the government has allocated trillions to address issues such as agriculture policy and fuel subsidy.

“The Federal Government should adopt concrete measures to end the ASUU strike without any further delay,” Falana’s statement read in part.

“Instead of lamenting over the strike, President Buhari should urgently submit a supplementary budget to the National Assembly for the appropriation of the sum of N200 billion required to revamp the federal universities.

“This demand is in accordance with the FG/ASUU Agreement, whose terms are binding on the Federal Government. The National Assembly, concerned parents, progressive civil society bodies and other relevant stakeholders should prevail on President Buhari to do the needful with a view to ending the strike without any further delay.”

Recall that Buhari had, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said “truly, enough is enough” for keeping Nigerian students at home.

