ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, youths from the Ibeno Local Government Area, took to the streets on Monday to protest the alleged oil spill in the area.

ExxonMobil denies oil leak from facility in Akwa Ibom [Arise News]
ExxonMobil denies oil leak from facility in Akwa Ibom [Arise News]

Recommended articles

Udeagha said in a statement in Eket on Tuesday that no official report had identified the company’s facility as a potential source of any oil leak. The communications manager was reacting to a protest on Monday by youths of Ibeno Local Government Area, alleging a massive oil leak from an ExxonMobil facility.

He said: “There has been no release of oil from any of our facilities, we are not the only operator in the area.

“A preliminary government agency inspection report on the alleged incident did not identify any of our facilities as a potential source.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The protection of the environment and our host communities remains a key priority in our operations,” Udeagha said.

It would be recalled that youths from the Ibeno Local Government Area, took to the streets on Monday to protest the alleged oil spill in the area. Paul Essiet, a community leader, told newsmen that an oil leak from an ExxonMobil facility had polluted the community’s sources of livelihood.

“We are angry because an oil spill from a facility belonging to ExxonMobil has polluted our farmlands and rivers.

“Farming and fishing activities have been put to a halt since the spill began about a week ago,” he added.

He urged the company to take responsibility by commencing negotiations with the community to ensure immediate containment and remediation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon [NAN]

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Former presidents and governors pass vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu. [NAN]

Former presidents, governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu