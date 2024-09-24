Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

The experts handed down the warning at a one-day sensitisation Project on the Awareness of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) on Monday in Enugu. The programme was organised by Winifred Maduko, a PhD student at the University of St. Andrews, UK.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which was part of the grassroots Interventions for AMR and Antibiotics Stewardship Project Public Engagement, aimed to raise awareness of antimicrobials and promote responsible antibiotics use.

AMR has emerged as a critical global health threat, severely undermining the effectiveness of antibiotics to combat infections and diseases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified AMR as one of the top 10 global health threats.

Speaking on the theme “Grassroots Solutions to Combat Antimicrobials Resistance”, Maduko stressed on the importance of knowledge and information about the right use of antibiotics.

She said that the public engagement project was in collaboration with Afia TV, South Sahara and Social Development organisations. Maduko said that the project was currently being implemented in Enugu State.

“We want to use this platform to create awareness to people in Enugu and beyond to know more about antimicrobial resistance; to get proper information that the misuse of antibiotics leads to antimicrobial resistance.

“We can increase knowledge about these drugs through public awareness, which is what we are doing today.

“We had over 60 participants who will go back to their communities and spread the news.

“They should understand that self-medication is very bad, especially as it regards to the use of antibiotics.’’

Maduko said that Nigerians bought antibiotics over the counter, especially in rural communities without minding the consequences on the body.

“By creating awareness on antibiotics misuse , together we will live a healthier life and also make antibiotics sustainable for the next generation,” she said.

Maduko, who noted that the government had mapped out some plans to fight against antimicrobial resistance, said that the major work lay on people as it concerned individual health.

On his part, Dr Stanley Ilechukwu, the Executive Director, South Sahara and Social Development Organisations, Enugu, said individuals on their own could reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance through proper sensitisation.

According to him, one can make one’s illness worse by not having proper tests before going for medication, patronising roadside medical vendors and indulging in self-medication.

“But if people are educated on these, they will cut down on the practice of self-medication and will not expose themselves or their neighbours to antimicrobials resistance,’’ he added.

Ilechukwu urged the public to get health insurance. He said the health insurance package would go a long way in making them visit hospitals for treatment.

Also, Dr Chioma Nwoba, a medical doctor, said that when people did not take antibiotics appropriately, it would lead to antimicrobial resistance, which caused drugs to be impotent when they were abused.

“When people take antibiotics without restrictions, the organisms in their body now develop resistance leading to the same drug no longer taking care of the illnesses,’’ she stated.

A pharmacist at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Kenneth Egwu, said that the causes of antimicrobial resistance included abuse of antimicrobials and using antimicrobials to rear animals and exposure to infections.