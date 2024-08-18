ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that EPAIL was positioned to produce more advanced lethal and non-lethal weapons and ammunition for the country with government collaboration.

Nigeria getting it right in defence capabilities – Expert [NAN]
Nigeria getting it right in defence capabilities – Expert [NAN]

Recommended articles

Balogun, who is also the Secretary, Defense Industrial Association of Nigeria (DIAN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said the local players understood the place of knowledge transfer as well as the methodology of getting knowledge across the borderline.

According to him, Indigenous defence producers had made giant strides in infrastructure that supports growth and the intuition of knowing the peculiarity of the kind of threats bedevilling the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that EPAIL was positioned to produce more advanced lethal and non-lethal weapons and ammunition for the country with government collaboration.

According to him, EPAIL has been able to produce light armoured vehicles, anti-mine, tactical walking talky, drones, ballistic helmets and vests, as well as protective guard boots.

“Now, the game changer is the fact that we are now producing weapon holders that save the lives of our personnel from snipers.

“Those are the improvisation and we are now putting a bit of sophistication so that we can have higher manoeuvrability in all our vehicles when they are on the frontline operation.

“So, those are the domestication I was explaining to you. With local industry, we will be able to know what is good for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By doing what is good for us, we will be able to conquer the enemies. You can’t administer a vehicle made for Europe to come and work in Nigeria. It doesn’t match.

“And those are the kind of things that we are trying to change the narrative,’’ he said.

Balogun said the local players would leverage the population and harness intelligence to be able to manage the confrontation of the foreign influence that would not allow Nigeria to develop its defence capabilities.

According to him, Nigeria must come out to show that it is ready to move forward in its defence needs.

“It has to be purposeful and it has to be well determined and the sound must resonate across all the formation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Army, Air Force, Navy, all of us must prepare and say yes, 60 years down the line, okay, it doesn’t matter, 10 years from now, we know what we are going to accomplish.

“We are not confronting anybody but we want to maintain peace within our territory, we want to maintain peace within our region.

“Peace means you fortify yourself, put all the structure in place and we reduce our level of complacencies because we need to ensure that feet on the ground all the time, stand firm when necessary,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Self-centred leaders must go for Nigeria to make progress - Obasanjo

Self-centred leaders must go for Nigeria to make progress - Obasanjo

Deeper Life head, Kumuyi urges Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another

Deeper Life head, Kumuyi urges Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another

9 Nigerians participate in Korea cooking competition

9 Nigerians participate in Korea cooking competition

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

Police to reduce multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry Expressway

Police to reduce multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry Expressway

Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

2 dead as Zamfara bandits engage soldiers in fierce encounter

2 dead as Zamfara bandits engage soldiers in fierce encounter

ECOWAS' finances won't be threatened by Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso exit - Kalu

ECOWAS' finances won't be threatened by Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso exit - Kalu

Gov Alia calls for rescue of 20 UNIJOS medical students kidnapped in Benue

Gov Alia calls for rescue of 20 UNIJOS medical students kidnapped in Benue

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [Within Nigeria]

Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

Kegites Club forms new association in US [NAN]

Kegites Club forms new association in US

Nigerians condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Nigerians online condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue