ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Excitement in Kogi as Ododo pays June salaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, before 2016, Kogi was burdened with a bogus and ineffective civil service system with salaries always irregular.

Excitement in Kogi as Ododo pays June salaries [NAN]
Excitement in Kogi as Ododo pays June salaries [NAN]

Recommended articles

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that most of the workers were pleasantly surprised as it was the first time they were getting such a gesture.

A top government official told NAN that the gesture was to enable the people to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir festival with joy.

NAN reports that the governor also distributed food items and other palliatives to the workers and other residents of the North-Central state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the civil servants, who spoke to NAN, expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture which, they said, would help them to enjoy the Muslim festival.

“The governor’s early payment of June salaries, alongside the distribution of food palliatives to workers, is a huge blessing to us,” Hajiya Fatima Baba, a civil servant, told NAN.

Alhaji Bala Adejoh, another civil servant, who was full of praises for the governor, said that the arrival of the June salary was a “huge relief”.

“It’s a great relief getting June salary to celebrate this Sallah.

“My prayer for the governor is for him to enjoy God’s grace, guidance and blessings as he rules Kogi in this trying time,” Adejoh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ododo had, in a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, his Special Adviser on Public Relations said that the peoples’ vote for ‘consolidation and continuity’ in Kogi, was not a mistake.

According to him, before 2016, Kogi was burdened with a bogus and ineffective civil service system with salaries always irregular.

“Unfortunately, efforts to sanitise the system and ensure timely wage payments for genuine workers were hindered by a lack of political will and various obstacles.

“It was the bold initiative of ex-Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration tackled this cumbersome system.

“The civil service reform initiated by Bello’s administration was arduous and demanding for both the civil servants and the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since 2017, the government policy has ensured that workers’ salaries are paid between the 25th and 27th of every month, a policy that the current administration is sustaining.

“The civil service reform was one of the five key thematic areas of the ‘New Direction Administration’ of the previous government, focusing on education, health, agriculture and infrastructure.

“Part of the fulfilment of the promise of sustainable welfare is paying the June salaries and pensions of workers and retirees in Kogi ahead of the Sallah celebration,” the statement said.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that prompt payment of salaries and the distribution of the second quarterly food palliative to vulnerable populations was part of efforts to ensure people enjoyed the festivities with their families.

He was also quoted as reassuring the people that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers, pensioners and all residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that the reforms in the public and civil service sectors had made Kogi one of the most attractive public employers in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police happy with peaceful conduct of Eid prayers in Kano

Police happy with peaceful conduct of Eid prayers in Kano

Atiku preaches sacrifice, love, peace as Muslims celebrate Sallah

Atiku preaches sacrifice, love, peace as Muslims celebrate Sallah

Lagos APC, PDP greet Muslims, preach peace, love at Sallah

Lagos APC, PDP greet Muslims, preach peace, love at Sallah

Building roads using concrete will help tackle climate change effects - Umahi

Building roads using concrete will help tackle climate change effects - Umahi

Excitement in Kogi as Ododo pays June salaries

Excitement in Kogi as Ododo pays June salaries

Sanusi ignores police warning, holds Sallah Durbar in Kano

Sanusi ignores police warning, holds Sallah Durbar in Kano

Father's Day: 10 male politicians whose children have followed into politics

Father's Day: 10 male politicians whose children have followed into politics

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano