Jonathan’s ex-media aide sued for ₦5bn in defamation case

The suit, lodged at the High Court of Justice in the Federal Capital Territory, seeks ₦5 billion in damages.

Dosara, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Moses Ebute, is demanding a court order to prevent Ude from publishing further defamatory content.

The lawsuit accuses Ude of spreading false information on his verified X-handle (@jacksonpbn) and other media platforms, including PointBlankNews.

In the suit dated September 13, Dosara claims that Ude's statements falsely portrayed him as involved in fraudulent activities concerning a controversial Zamfara document.

Ude allegedly accused Dosara of forging documents to implicate media professionals in terrorism and receiving substantial payments for media propaganda.

Ebute underscored the gravity of the allegations, noting the significant harm caused to Dosara's reputation.

The suit demands a retraction and a public apology, emphasising the need for Ude to publicly acknowledge his wrongdoing. Ude is ordered to publish the apology in national newspapers and online platforms.

Ebute also mentioned the difficulty in serving Ude due to an unidentified address and hinted at applying for substituted service.