Eti-Osa residents protest, want council chairman suspended over alleged ₦1.9bn fraud

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the protesters, numbering about 500, carried placards with various inscriptions, calling for the suspension of the council chairman.

Speaking, Segun Williams, who led the protest, urged members of the State House of Assembly to act urgently on the matter.

Williams said Ogundare had been indicted by an investigative report of the local government’s Legislative Council, adding he did not deserve to remain in office.

“Therefore we are seeking his suspension pending the conclusion of the matter before your noble chamber(Lagos House of Assembly)

“The allegations are contained in a report dated Dec. 19, 2023, sent to the chairman since last year.

“In the report, signed by the Leader and Majority Leader of Eti-Osa East LCDA, the chairman was indicted for diverting funds earmarked for critical sectors, including health and education.

“Among the allegations are failure to pay running costs to various departments of the council based on the 2023 budget; neglecting balance payments to past political office holders against governmental advice;

“He was also indicted for unauthorised project execution and contract awards without legislative approval, and non-adherence to the 2023 budget for schools and Primary Health Centres’ construction/renovation.

“Also failure to comply with legislative requests for income and expenditure records. He has perpetually approved contracts above his limit of N35 million,” he said.

Williams alleged that the chairman had ignored the invitation of the State Assembly on March 25 and April 3, and had been bragging that he had enough funds to influence the state’s lawmakers.

He said the Assembly needed to act and “clear itself from this mess.”

Receiving the protesters, Adebola Sabi, representing Lagos Mainland II, said the Assembly under the leadership of Mudashiru Obasa, would see to the matter.

Sabi said thanked the residents for their peaceful demonstration.

“I am saying it categorically that, on behalf of the Speaker, you will get justice.

“We are here for the people of Lagos State and we will give you justice. We will deliver your message to the Speaker and I am aware that the chairman was invited because I was part of the ad hoc committee that was to investigate him.

“You voted us to come here to serve you and we are going to serve you well. So, please go back home peacefully and don’t allow anybody to torment you,” he said.